4 Indians enter semis of Asian Youth boxing

New Delhi: Four Indian boxers entered the semifinals of the Asian Youth boxing championships being held in Dubai after a day of mixed results for the country.

The continental showpiece is being conducted simultaneously for the youth and junior boxers (both men and women) for the first time.

Seven Indians took the ring in the quarterfinals on Monday evening and four of them emerged victorious.

Jaydeep Rawat (71kg) defeated UAE's Mohammed Eissa in the most dominating show by an Indian, outclassing his rival in the second

round.

Vanshaj (63.5kg) won 5-0 against Tajikistan's Makhkamov Dovud, while Daksh Singh (67kg) defeated Kyrgyzstan's Eldar Turdubaev 4-1.

Suresh Vishvanath (48kg) was up against against Kyrgyzstan's Amantur Zholbborosv and prevailed 5-0.