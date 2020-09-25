4, including police personnel dead, 3 injured in road mishap

Darjeeling: 4 persons including a police constable died in an accident while returning from Sahebgunj, Dinhata, after rescuing a missing minor girl. The minor too died in the accident. 3 others including the accused were injured in the accident. The driver of the vehicle is absconding.



The incident occurred in Kushiyarbari of Cooch Behar district at around 6am on Thursday. There was a steady drizzle at the time of the accident. A dog had suddenly come in front of the vehicle. In an attempt to save the dog, the driver lost control and the vehicle skid and fell into Nayanjuli, a marshland below the road.

The four who died in the accident include Govinda Sen, Constable of the Pradhannagar police station, Siliguri; the rescued minor; Supriya Kar, mother of the minor and one Pradip Debnath, relative of the minor.

The injured include ASI Biswajit Das, lady constable Chandana Pal, both from the Pradhannagar police station and one Kaiash Das, accused in connection with the missing case.

With news of the accident, police officials of the Ghokshadanga police station rushed to the spot. "The vehicle was travelling from Sahebgunj police station in Cooch Behar to Pradhannangar police station in Siliguri when the accident occurred. 4 persons died on the spot and three others are injured" stated DSP Chandan Das.

Sources state that the vehicle belongs to an NGO from Siliguri. Ranjan Sarkar, the driver is absconding. The deadbodies were taken to the Cooch Behar Medical College and Hospital for post mortem.

"The two police personnel injured were released after primary treatment. Investigations are on. The vehicle has been recovered," stated Mohammad Sana Akhtar, Superintendent of Police, Cooch Behar.