4 held from Delhi for siphoning Rs 82 lakh, forging documents

Kolkata: Four persons have been arrested by the cops of Kolkata Police Cyber Crime police station from Delhi for allegedly forging documents, digital signatures and also accessing the website of the Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) in Kolkata unauthorisedly to siphon of Rs 82 lakh.



On December 11 a case was registered at the Cyber Crime police station on the basis of a complaint lodged by an official of a private company against unknown persons. During the probe police came to know that the accused persons had forged the digital signature of the complainant and used it to gain access to the DGFT website.

Later they had transferred Rs 82 lakh to another bank account. While investigating the case, cops managed to track down the Internet Protocol (IP) address of the computer in Delhi using which the forgery was conducted.

On Friday a team of Kolkata Police conducted a raid at a flat in Motinagar area in New Delhi and nabbed four accused persons.

During a search of the flat, police found a huge number of mobile phones, bank pass books, digital signature certificates, forged stamps of banks and several companies along with wifi dongle which were used to siphon

the money.

The arrested persons were produced at the concerned court in Delhi and were brought to Kolkata on transit remand. On Monday they were produced at the Bankshall Court and have been remanded to police custody till

January 7.