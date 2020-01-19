4 fishermen rescued by Lankan Navy after their boat capsizes
Rameswaram: Four fishermen from Tamil Nadu were rescued by Sri Lankan naval personnel after their boat capsised in strong winds off the island nation's waters on Sunday, fisheries department officials said.
They were fishing off Nedunthivu, 32 nautical miles off Sri Lanka when their vessel capsized.
A Sri Lankan naval patrol vessel spotted the crew struggling in the sea and rescued them, the officials said.
The fishermen were later arrested for reportedly fishing in the island nation's territorial waters and taken to Kankensanthurai, they said
All the fishermen are from Jagadapattinam in Pudukottai district.
