4 drown while bathing in Ganga in UP
Fatehpur (UP): Four people, including a minor, drowned in the Ganga river here while taking a bath on Tuesday, police said.
Three others were saved by the villagers, they said.
Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar said the incident took place in Matinpur village under Hussainganj police station area.
Faizan (20), Mohammad Saif (20), Jamnav (18), Sufia (13), Anas (22), Mohammad Anas (24) and Samreen (20) had come to the village to attend a marriage function.
Around 10.30 am on Tuesday, they went to take a bath. Faizan, Mohammad Saif, Jamnav and Sufia drowned while the villagers saved Anas, Mohammad Anas and Samreen.
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Sunil Chhetri-led India ready to crush 171st ranked Cambodians7 Jun 2022 6:25 PM GMT
Aakarshi, Sumeeth-Ashwin enter main draw of Indonesia Open7 Jun 2022 6:24 PM GMT
Tickets for 1st T20 almost sold out, golf carts for senior citizens7 Jun 2022 6:23 PM GMT
US Open badminton cancelled due to COVID-197 Jun 2022 6:23 PM GMT
Haryana continues medal hunt in Khelo India Youth Games7 Jun 2022 6:22 PM GMT