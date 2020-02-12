4 detained for protesting against foreign envoys J&K visit

Srinagar: Four people were detained by the Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday for protesting against the visit of foreign envoys on the banks of the iconic Dal lake near the hotel they are staying in Srinagar.

They were carrying placards which read 'We Kashmir Youth Power Team'.

Speaking to reporters before they were taken away by the police, they said the visit of foreign envoys is meaningless and efforts must be made to create employment opportunities in Kashmir.

Earlier, 25-member delegation of foreign envoys began their two-day Jammu and Kashmir visit on Wednesday with a Shikara ride in Dal lake.

Some of the members in the delegation belonged to Germany, France, Canada, Afghanistan, Czech Republic, Poland and Hungary.

The envoys will travel to Jammu on Thursday after interacting representatives of civil society in Kashmir.

The envoys are likely to be briefed by senior officers in Srinagar about security situation in Kashmir.

The government has stated the visit is being organised to the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir as a part of outreach efforts.