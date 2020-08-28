4 deaths due to Coronavirus, Himachal Pradesh slowly witnessing its peak

Shimla: First-time ever since the outbreak of Coronavirus and its entry to Himachal Pradesh, four persons, including a 84-year old woman from the tribal district of Kinnaur, lost their lives to the dreaded disease. Ironically, the woman's first COVID report was told to be negative and she was about to be subjected to second test but before this she could not survive.



Officials said the woman, though was ailing from a kidney problem, had been free from complications at her village in Kinnaur.

She was being treated at COVID hospital Shimla, after having been tested positive.

Three other persons, two from Sirmaur district, and one from Hamirpur also died of the Coronavirus infection .

A 67-year-old person and founder of a private educational institution at Rajgarh, who had some chest ailments, was getting treatment at PGI Chandigarh as was referred there from Government Medical College, Nahan.

His family members said two days back he was discharged from the PGI Chandigarh despite the fact that his reports were positive. His family brought him home on Thursday and could survive barely a few hours on reaching Rajgarh.

The total toll with these deaths in Himachal Pradesh is 32, of these six deaths have taken place only during 48 hours. There has also been a huge spike in the cases during the past one week. The tally of cases has risen to 5,425, with 180 new cases.

State's Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman admitted that the state was witnessing a spike in the cases and persons with morbidities are particularly at risk and thus have been advised to take precautions.

Dhiman said there could be a further spike in the cases as 2000 to 3000 people are coming to the state everyday from high load areas or even with symptoms.

"If they don't follow quarantine protocols, they could acquire infection and also spread the disease to their family members and others coming in their contacts," he said.

Some health officials also attribute the spike to current monsoons though admit that there is no medical evidence to attribute rains as cause of spread.

Now with hoteliers planning to resume business and seeking lifting of the restrictions on inter-state movements, locals or those who have just recovered from the disease are opposed to tweaking of the norms and making it free for all to come to Himachal Pradesh and even return after holidaying.