4 AMU students to lose money for violating bond

Aligarh: Four students of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) will now lose Rs 1 lakh each since the Aligarh district administration has decided to seize the surety bonds (of Rs 1 lakh each), which they had signed prior to December 15 violence in the campus.

Additional city magistrate (ACM), Ranjit Singh, said on Sunday that the surety bonds, under section 107 of CrPC were signed by the four students, including two former students, assuring the administration that they would maintain peace in the city.

However, the four were allegedly found to be involved in the December 15 violence on the campus that left several persons, including students, injured.

Singh said that the students are former secretary of the students' union Huzaifa Amir and former vice-president of students' union Hamza Sufiyan, research scholar Salman Imtiaz, who is also the former president of students' union, and, Moinuddin, a post graduate student.

Research scholar Salman Imtiaz confirmed that the bond was signed by him along with other students on August 1 after a ruckus at the vice chancellor's office over the administration's decision to take disciplinary action against three students in two separate incidents.

The district administration has also identified 44 other persons, linked to the AMU, and is serving them notices for disrupting peace in the city, the ACM said.

He said that the university administration has been asked to provide their addresses but no response has been received despite sending a reminder to them.

AMU proctor Wasim Ali , meanwhile, said that there is no evidence to show that they are AMU students or linked to the varsity.

"On the basis of just names, we cannot confirm that these are the same persons identified by the administration," he said.

He explained that the university has not provided these names and there are a more than one students with the same name.

The AMU proctor said that the university's atmosphere was limping back to normalcy. "Classes are now being attended by students and pending exams have also been conducted by faculties," he said.