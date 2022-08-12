3D printed spinal orthosis for divyangjans

New Delhi: In a major move towards the welfare of divyangjan, Delhi-based Deendayal Upadhyaya National Institute for Persons with Physical Disabilities has taken a new initiative towards better services to divyangjan using 3D printing technology. As a first step towards this initiative, a 3D printed spinal orthosis has been designed for a Divyangjan owing to cancer. The spinal orthosis was fitted to Payal Solanki in the presence of Union Social Justice Minister Virendra Kumar.