3D printed spinal orthosis for divyangjans

BY MPost11 Aug 2022 7:27 PM GMT

New Delhi: In a major move towards the welfare of divyangjan, Delhi-based Deendayal Upadhyaya National Institute for Persons with Physical Disabilities has taken a new initiative towards better services to divyangjan using 3D printing technology. As a first step towards this initiative, a 3D printed spinal orthosis has been designed for a Divyangjan owing to cancer. The spinal orthosis was fitted to Payal Solanki in the presence of Union Social Justice Minister Virendra Kumar.

