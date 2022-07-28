38 TMC MLAs in touch with BJP, claims Mithun; TMC says he is 'dreaming'

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) lambasted actor-turned BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty for his statement that 38 TMC MLAs have contacted BJP and 21 of them are in touch with him personally and said he is living in a dream world.



Chakraborty while addressing the press at Muralidhar Sen Lane, state BJP headquarters said 38 Trinamool MLAs have contacted the BJP.

Reacting to his statement, Kunal Ghosh, Trinamool Congress state secretary said that Mamata Banerjee had made Chakraborty a Rajya Sabha member. "He is living in a dream world and narrates dialogues of his films. What he has said should not be taken seriously," he added.

Shantanu Sen, Trinamool Congress MP said: "Chakraborty has lost his mental balance and is saying something out of his imagination." It may be recalled that Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Congress national general secretary had said if TMC had opened the gate, then the "BJP will have to wind up its party in Bengal".