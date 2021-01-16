3,566 jobs for persons with benchmark disabilities notified

New Delhi: In a major development, the government has notified 3,566 posts in the central government establishments as suitable for persons with benchmark disabilities.



These posts have also been identified suitable for new categories of persons with disabilities such as dwarfism, acid attack victims, muscular dystrophy, autism spectrum disorder, intellectual disability, specific learning disability, mental illness and multiple disability have been added.

The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities notified 3,566 posts on January 4 in central government establishments as suitable for persons with benchmark disabilities (disability of 40 per cent and above) under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

The notified posts include 1,046 in Group A, 515 in Group B, 1,724 in Group C and 281 in Group D posts. "Posts have also been identified suitable for new categories of persons with disabilities such as dwarfism, acid attack victims, muscular dystrophy, autism spectrum disorder, intellectual disability, specific learning disability, mental illness and multiple disability," it said.

According to the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, this notification would broaden the scope for employment for persons with benchmark disabilities in government establishments and would facilitate availing 4 per cent reservation as stipulated under the RPwD Act. "A list of 2,973 posts identified suitable for persons with benchmark disabilities was last notified in 2013 in terms of the repealed Persons with Disabilities (Equal Opportunity, Protection of Rights and Full Participation) Act, 1995," it said. As compared to the earlier notified list, 593 new posts have been added.