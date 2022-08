Thane: Maharashtra's Thane district has reported 356 new cases of coronavirus, taking its infection count to 7,40,849, a health official said on Sunday.



With the addition of the latest numbers on Saturday, the district currently has 2,432 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

The death toll in Thane remained unchanged at 11,939, he said.

The recovery count has reached 7,26,592, he added.