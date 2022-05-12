3,500 volunteers register on Samarpan portal in Haryana for social work
chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said that more and more volunteers should register themselves on the Samarpan Portal for giving selfless service to society. So far, about 3,500 volunteers have registered on this portal and soon these volunteers would start service.
"The day is not far when this number will reach 3.5 lakh," he said and added that soon these registered volunteers would be assigned some or the other social work.
The Chief Minister said this while chairing a meeting with the volunteers registered on the Samarpan Portal at his residence on Thursday.
"Today there are a large number of retired employees, who wish to render
their post-retirement services for the benefit of the society. By registering on this portal in maximum numbers, such people can give their social contribution," Khattar said.
The Chief Minister said that during the pandemic a portal was started for the volunteers, in which around 70,000
volunteers had registered. The list of all these volunteers
was shared with Deputy Commissioner, who then entrusted them with several social
works. Similarly, now there is a need to contribute in
social work by ensuring maximum registration on the Samarpan Portal. For this, every section of the society should come forward, said
the CM.
Principal Secretary to Chief Minister V. Umashankar, Principal OSD Neeraj Daftuar, principal secretary, foreign cooperation
department Yogender Chaudhry, additional principal secretary Amit Agrawal and Secretary Finance-cum-Advisor Sofia Dahiya were
also present.
