35 migrants injured as bus falls into ditch in UP
Etawah (UP): At least 35 migrant labourers were injured, 10 of them seriously, when a bus carrying them from Rajasthan to Hamirpur fell into a ditch, police said on Friday.
The incident took place on Thursday at about 11 pm when the bus driver lost control and the vehicle fell into a roadside ditch, Circle officer, Massa Singh, said.
Hearing screams of passengers, villagers rushed to the scene and pulled them out.
Later, police reached the spot and rushed the labourers to a hospital, where condition of 10 of them is stated to be serious.
Next Story
'Six Indian firms working on Corona vaccine trial with...17 May 2020 6:47 PM GMT
India's fight with COVID-196 May 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Researchers develop nanomedicine to treat Covid patients,...8 May 2020 8:02 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
SC asks pvt hospitals if they are ready to charge Covid-19...5 Jun 2020 8:27 AM GMT
India's COVID-19 tally reaches 2,26,770 with record spike of ...5 Jun 2020 7:30 AM GMT
Maha: Elderly man commits suicide over fear of COVID-195 Jun 2020 7:17 AM GMT
Nine people killed in SUV-container truck collision on...5 Jun 2020 7:15 AM GMT
68 fresh cases of COVID-19 in Rajasthan5 Jun 2020 7:12 AM GMT