3.4-magnitude earthquake hits Himachal's Lahaul-Spiti
Shimla: Second earthquake in less than 15 hours shook Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti district on Friday.
The earthquake of 3.4 magnitude struck at 10.46 am, Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Manmohan Singh said. The epicentre of the quake was at a depth of five kilometres in northeast of Lahaul and Spiti, he said, adding mild tremors were also felt in adjoining areas.
On Thursday, an earthquake of 3.7 magnitude shook Lahaul-Spiti at 7.38 pm. No loss of life or property was
reported.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Are you ambassador of Pak or PM of India3 Jan 2020 6:46 PM GMT
Soleimani killed in US airstrike3 Jan 2020 6:43 PM GMT
Govt won't budge an inch on CAA: Shah3 Jan 2020 6:43 PM GMT
Kerala CM writes to 11 non-BJP states to stand united...3 Jan 2020 6:42 PM GMT
Next move on deportation of Rohingya refugees3 Jan 2020 6:41 PM GMT