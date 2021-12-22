'327 staff members of KVs, JNVs, CBSE died due to COVID-19'

New Delhi: A total of 327 teaching and non-teaching staff members of Kendriya Vidyalayas, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas and Central Board of Secondary Education expired due to COVID-19 but none of them died during Covid duty, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.



Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar gave the information in response to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

"As per available data 327 teaching/non-teaching staff of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas and Central Board of Secondary Education expired due to COVID-19. None of these teachers died during Covid duty," he said.

"Education is a subject in the Concurrent List of the Constitution and schools, other than those owned and funded by the Central government, are under the jurisdiction of the state governments," he added.