32 lives lost in Himachal, Cabinet shares

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh cabinet,which met on Monday confirmed deaths of 32 persons due to torrential rains ,landslides and flash floods during the past three days even as six persons are still reported missing while 12 injured .



The cabinet asked the Deputy Commissioners and Disaster Management department to provide immediate relief and help to the victim families and also initiate rehabilitation measures.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur who flew to some of the affected areas in Mandi this morning presided over the cabinet meeting later in the day.

He asked the officials to assess the losses and ensure that the victims get the compensation and relief in time .

Meanwhile Deputy Commissioner Kangra Nipun Jindal has ordered a magisterial probe into the washing way of the heritage railway bridge at Chakki near Pathankot.The Bridge was a vital link for the narrow gauge train between Pathankoto Joginder Nagar ,a British landmark.

In the cabinet,the government also gave approval for revision of rates/entitlement/limit of the House Building Advance in respect of state government employees. The maximum of HBA would be 25 times of the basic pay subject to maximum of Rs. 15 lakh or the cost of the house or repaying capacity whichever is the least for new construction/purchase of new house/flat,said a spokesman .

The cabinet also gave its consent to provide immediate ex-gratia grant of minimum of Rs. 55,000 and maximum Rs. 1.50 lakh to family of the regular employees and minimum of Rs. 35000 and maximum of Rs. One lakh to the family of contract employees in the event of death of the employees.