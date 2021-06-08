317 new COVID-19 cases push Mizoram's tally to 13,996

Aizawl: Mizoram on Tuesday reported 317 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the state's tally to 13,996, an official statement said.

Of the fresh cases, Aizawl district reported the highest at 251, followed by Kolasib district (21) and Lawngtlai district (17). The remaining cases were from Lunglei, Serchhip, Saitual, Siaha, Mamit and Khawzawl districts, it said.

More than 61 children, including a one-month-old baby, were among the newly infected people, the statement said.

Five patients have travel history, while the remaining 312 were found to have locally contracted the infection, it said.

Of the 317 patients, 231 have developed symptoms of COVID-19.

Mizoram now has 3,388 active COVID-19 cases, while 10,553 people have recovered from the infection.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state so far is 55.

According to state immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi, as many as 2,70,606 people have been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine of which 52,376 have received both doses till Monday.