31 Delhi Police personnel get medals
New Delhi: Thirty-one Delhi Police personnel were awarded with police medals for their services on the occasion of Republic Day, officials said. Twelve personnel have been awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry, two President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 17 Police Medal for Meritorious service.
The recipients of the Gallantry Medal are Omvir Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Pramod Singh Kushwah, DCP (Special Cell), Assistant Commissioner of Police Hemant Tiwari, Inspector Manish Joshi, Inspector Pooran Chandra Yadav, Inspector Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, Inspector Umesh Barthwal, Inspector Sunil Kumar, Inspector Amul Tyagi, Sub-Inspector (SI), Yashpal Singh, SI Mukesh Singh and Assistant SI Gulab Singh.
While Hibu Tamang, Additional Commissioner of Police, who is posted in the Security Unit of Delhi Police, SI Chitra have been awarded President's Police Medal for distinguished service. Mohammad Ali, the DCP (Licensing), Kumar Gynaesh, Additional DCP (Southeast), ACP Mehar Singh, ACP Ram Kumar Rathi, ACP Mukesh Tyagi, ACP Dinesh Keshav and Inspector Manoj Kumar Sharma are among the 17 who have been awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service.
