3,000 new cases, 58 deaths in March put Himachal in tight spot

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh finds itself in a tight spot following a usual rise in the cases and a high rate of fatality in the state compelling the government to order setting-up of dedicated Covid hospitals, apart from fully operationalising proposed make-shift hospitals for active positives cases.



The data shared by the state health department reveals 3,000 new Covid cases alone in March 2021, apart from 58 deaths during the same period.

"By all parameters, we can say this period has been worst for the state, which had seen a zero death rate in February 2021 and number of active cases having dropped down to a mere 219. Today, we stand at 3,212 active cases and 1039 deaths," a senior health official told the Millennium Post here.

Seven deaths, three each in Una and Kangra districts during the past 36 hours have also alarmed the state government. Both the districts share a border with Punjab and have a maximum number of active cases.

State's health secretary Amitabh Awasthi on Thursday chaired a meeting of high officials including Deputy Commissioners, Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) and Medical Superintendents of the district hospitals.

"There is no other effective tool rather than the efficient implementation of Test, Track and Treat strategy to control the transmission of the infection and also its community spread in the districts bordering Punjab and also five other districts wherein the RT-PCR testing was at the lowest level," he ordered.

He asked all the medical officials to scale up testing of all individuals with fever or any flu-like symptoms and isolating all those, who are positive. Further all possible close contacts of the positive persons (at least 25 to 30) must be traced within 48 hours. They must be appropriately quarantined and subsequently tested for covid 19 as per protocol.

Meanwhile, the state government has extended the closure of all educational institutions till April 15.