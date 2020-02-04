3-yr-old girl dies after falling into container of mid-day meal
Mirzapur (UP): A three-year-old girl has succumbed to burns after falling into a container of freshly-cooked mid-day meal at a government primary school in Rampur Atari village here, officials said on Tuesday.
"Anchal (3), who was not enrolled in the school, used to go there with here brothers Ganesh and Himanshul, who are students of Classes 2 and 5. On Monday, at about 12 noon when mid-day meal was ready and students gathered there to have it, the girl lost her balance due to the rush and fell into a big utensil of hot freshly-cooked vegetable," District Magistrate Sushil Kumar Patel said.
At the time of incident, the cook was not there. As the students raised an alarm, a teacher, Narendra Kumar Verma, picked the girl out of the big vessel. She was rushed to a private hospital with 80 per cent burns and later, to a government hospital, where she died on Monday evening at about 7 pm, he said. The school's principal, Santosh Kumar Yadav, has been suspended on the directives of the DM, Basic Siksha Adhikari (BSA) Virendra Kumar Singh said.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Mamata evokes history, attacks Centre for 'trying to drive...4 Feb 2020 6:16 PM GMT
No decision yet on NRC at national level: Centre4 Feb 2020 6:11 PM GMT
Campaigning in Delhi picks up pace; Modi, Rahul trade4 Feb 2020 6:11 PM GMT
AAP releases manifesto with plan for 24-hr markets,...4 Feb 2020 6:11 PM GMT
Coronavirus: Death toll in China 426, India cancels valid...4 Feb 2020 6:10 PM GMT