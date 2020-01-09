3 UP cops suspended after video of them beating man goes viral
Deoria (UP): Three policemen have been suspended and an FIR registered against them after they were seen in a video brutally beating a man allegedly involved in a mobile theft case in Deoria, a senior police official said on Thursday.
The man, Sumit Goswami, was picked up by police on Wednesday from Mahen village following a complaint he stole a mobile phone. Three constables took him to a police station and beat him brutally.
An unidentified man made a video of the policemen thrashing Goswami and it has gone viral on the social media.
Taking note of the video, Superintendent of Police Shripati Mishra ordered a probe into the incident by the circle officer. Based on his report, three constables Chandramauleshwar Singh, Lal Bihari and Jitendra Yadav were suspended, the SP said.
