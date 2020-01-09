Millennium Post
Home > Nation > 3 UP cops suspended after video of them beating man goes viral

3 UP cops suspended after video of them beating man goes viral

3 UP cops suspended after video of them beating man goes viral

Deoria (UP): Three policemen have been suspended and an FIR registered against them after they were seen in a video brutally beating a man allegedly involved in a mobile theft case in Deoria, a senior police official said on Thursday.

The man, Sumit Goswami, was picked up by police on Wednesday from Mahen village following a complaint he stole a mobile phone. Three constables took him to a police station and beat him brutally.

An unidentified man made a video of the policemen thrashing Goswami and it has gone viral on the social media.

Taking note of the video, Superintendent of Police Shripati Mishra ordered a probe into the incident by the circle officer. Based on his report, three constables Chandramauleshwar Singh, Lal Bihari and Jitendra Yadav were suspended, the SP said.

Team MP

Team MP

Our contributor helps bringing the latest updates to you


Share it
Top