3 terrorists killed as Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in Uri

Srinagar: Three terrorists were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday.



The terrorists tried to sneak into this side of the LoC near near Madiyan Nanak post in the Kamalkote area of Uri sector in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, they said

Srinagar-based PRO, Defence, Col Emron Musavi said an operation was launched following an input from the Army's intelligence agencies about a possible infiltration bid along the LoC.

"On the afternoon of August 24, multiple ambushes were laid to trap the infiltrators. Intensive electronic surveillance of the suspected area led to the detection of the (infiltration) attempt at 7 am on August 25, he said.

Col Musavi said terrorists were hoping to use the cover of thick undergrowth, foliage and rainfall and low clouds to infiltrate.

"The contact with the terrorists was established at about 8.45 am on August 25 in the forward areas of the Indian side of the LoC, leading to heavy exchange of fire in which the terrorists were killed, he said.