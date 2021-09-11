3 persons dead, infant missing as vehicle plunges into canal in Jammu

Jammu: Three persons, including a couple, were killed while a rescue operation is on to trace out a missing baby after a private car plunged into a canal in the outskirts of Jammu early on Saturday, police said.



Four other persons, who were also travelling in the vehicle, were rescued and evacuated to hospital, a police official said.

He said the accident took place at Marallian in Miran Sahib in the early hours when a car carrying eight relatives were on their way to Bahadurpur village in Arnia skidded off the road and fell into the canal.

Ganesh Kumar was driving the vehicle and lost control while negotiating a curve, the official said, adding that police along with locals immediately launched a rescue operation.

They managed to save the lives of Kumar, his wife Kanchana, Menu Kumari and her son Sushant who were shifted to hospital.

The rescuers recovered the bodies Kewal Krishan (60), his wife Surjeet Kumari (52) and two-year-old Manshi, while the search is still on for two-month-old Paranshi, the official said.