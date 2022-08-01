3 paperless courts in Kerala HC from Aug 1
Kochi: With all in one touchscreen personal computers, where case files would be displayed automatically, being set up in the Kerala High Court ahead of three of its benches becoming paperless courts from August 1, lawyers have hailed the move, but are going to adopt wait and watch approach.
Lawyers old and young have welcomed the High Court's move saying it is primarily environment friendly, it would be time saving as well as cost effective and would do away with the need to avoid carrying around huge and bulky files.
However, at the same time lawyers, especially those used to arguing from physical files of cases for decades, are apprehensive how helpful the new system would be.
Advocate Philip T Varghese, who represents actor Dileep in the 2017 actress assault case, said it was a welcome initiative and there probably would be some teething
problems.
