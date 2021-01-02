3 new COVID-19 cases push Mizoram's tally to 4,219

Aizawl: Mizoram on Saturday reported three new COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 4,219, an official said.

The new cases were detected in Aizawl district through Rapid Antigen Test, he said.

According to the official, the state now has 111 active COVID-19 cases, while 4,100 people have recovered from the virus.

The state has also reported eight COVID-19 fatalities so far, he said.

Altogether, 1,80,621 samples have been tested till date, including 101 on Friday.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in Mizoram is 97.18 per cent, while the infection rate is 2.33 per cent, the official added.