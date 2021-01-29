3 new cases push Arunachal's COVID-19 tally to 16,827

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 16,827 on Friday as three more people, including an Army jawan, tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said.



The fresh cases were reported in the Capital Complex region and West Kameng and Changlang districts, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Three more people have been cured of the disease, taking the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state to 99.57 per cent, he said.

The state now has 15 active cases, while 16,756 people have recovered from the disease and 56 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, he said.

Arunachal Pradesh has so far tested over 3.91 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 640 on Thursday, the official said.

Meanwhile, 15,741 health workers have received the first dose of the COVID vaccine in the state so far, including 8,654 on Thursday, State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said.

The Health Department is carrying out the inoculation drive every Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, he said.