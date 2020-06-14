3 more persons recover from COVID-19 in Meghalaya
Shillong: Three more coronavirus-infected persons have been cured of the disease in Meghalaya, taking the total number of people recovered from the infection to 26 in the state, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Sunday.
No fresh COVID-19 case has been detected in the state since June 10, he said.
"3 more persons from South West Garo Hills have recovered after testing negative twice. Total active cases 17.
Total recovered 26," Conrad said in a tweet.
With this, the recovery rate in the state has gone up to nearly 60 per cent, which is more than the national average, a health department official told PTI.
The state has reported 44 COVID-19 cases so far, out of which one person affected by the contagion has died.
Of the 11 districts in Meghalaya, no COVID-19 case was reported from East Garo Hills, East Jaintia Hills and South West Khasi Hills, the official said.
