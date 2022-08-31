3 more die; CM Yogi conducts aerial survey of affected areas

Lucknow/Ghazipur/Varanasi: At least three people have died due to floods in the last 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh, taking the toll to four even as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday conducted an aerial survey of the flood affected areas.



Adityanath said water released from dams in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh caused flooding in parts of the state. Around 2.4 lakh people in over 1,000 villages in 22 districts of the state are in the grip of floods and thousands of hectares of standing crops have been submerged in floodwater, officials said.

After making an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas of Ghazipur district, the chief minister distributed relief material to the people.

Later, speaking to reporters, he said, "The rainfall in Uttar Pradesh has been less than average this time, but the problem of flooding has been caused due to excess water released from dams in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh."

Adityanath said there have been heavy rains in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Due to the release of 26 lakh cusecs of water from Rajasthan and more than four lakh cusecs from Madhya Pradesh, the water level in Chambal and Betwa rivers along with other tributaries in Uttar Pradesh increased significantly leading to rise in water level in Ganga and Yamuna rivers, he said.

The CM said that the government stands with the affected people in the time of this calamity. Along with government officials, ministers and BJP workers have also been asked to join hands in helping people in the marooned areas.

He said that an adequate number of boats have been arranged in the flood affected areas for the evacuation of people and distribution of relief material. Flood units of NDRF (National Disaster Response Force), SDRF, and PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary) have been deployed for relief and rescue operations, he said.

Relief kits, containing 15 days of ration and other essentials, are being provided to affected families. Efforts are also being made to provide help to people in more than 100 villages which have been cut off from district headquarters and other places due to flooding, officials said.Adityanath also made a trip to Varanasi to take stock of the flood situation in the district. According to officials, three people, including a two-year-old girl, have died in the floodwater in Ballia district in the last 24 hours.