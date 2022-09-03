3 labourers die after stone slabs fall on them at construction site in Jaipur

Jaipur: Three labourers were killed and one got injured when they came under granite stones they were shifting to a loader at a construction site in Jagatpura area here, police said on Saturday.



The incident occurred on Friday evening when the labourers were engaged in the shifting of stone slabs.

Two of them died on the spot while one succumbed in a hospital today, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Chaksu) K K Awasthi said on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Pradeep, Sunil, and Ajay, police said.

The labourers were engaged in the construction of a private hospital.



