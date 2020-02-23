3 labourers buried alive in Telangana mudslide
Hyderabad: Three labourers died and five others were injured when a mound of earth fell on them while they were erecting pillars on a private paper mill's premises in Kumram Bheem-Asifabad district of Telangana, police have said. The incident happened at around 11 pm on Saturday when 12 labourers were constructing the pillars for a boiler at the unit, a senior police official. Two of the dead aged between 25 and 38 were natives of Jharkhand and the other hailed from Lucknow.
