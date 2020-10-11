3 killed in accident on Yamuna Expressway

Noida: Three persons, including a 26-year-old youth, were killed while around half a dozen other passengers were injured after a double decker private bus travelling from Kanpur to Delhi turned turtle after colliding into the divider at Yamuna Expressway. The incident took place at milestone 56 near Tappal area of Aligarh district on early Saturday morning. Cops said that the bus driver might have dozed off on the wheels which led to the fatal incident.



One of the deceased persons has been identified as Imran (26), a native of North-east Delhi and two others who are yet to be identified, said police.

"Among the injured were two persons whose arms were amputated in the mishap and they are identified as Anjumal Ansari (28) from district Raebareilly and Anshu Singh (28) of Kanpur. Rest of the injured persons are Ritika Mishra (19), Ateen Srivastava (22), both natives of Kanpur and Divya Mittal from district Urai," said a police officer.

A senior police officer said that around 45 passengers were present inside the bus at the time of incident which took place around 6 am.

"Highway patrolling unit conveyed information to police and police teams rushed to the spot. All the victims were rescued and rushed to nearby hospitals where three persons were declared death while others are getting treatment," said Shubham Patel, superintendent of police (rural), Aligarh.

"It seems that the bus was being driven at high speed and the driver dozed off on the wheels. Proper treatment is being provided to those who are injured in the incident and their families are informed. Further investigations in the case are underway," the SP added.

Following the incident, Additional Director General of Police (Agra Zone) Ajay Anand, commissioner G S Priyadarshi and other senior officials reached the spot to take stock of the situation.