3 killed as car overturns in bid to save cow in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer: Three people were killed and four others injured when their car overturned in an attempt to save a cow in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district on Tuesday morning, a police official said.



The incident took place near Khetolai village under Lathi police station area and the deceased included two men and a woman, they said, adding that the injured were admitted to Pokaran Hospital.

The occupants were residents of Mohangarh town, police said.