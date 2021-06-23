3 killed after bus rams into motorcycle

Budaun (UP): Three members of a family were killed after a speeding double-decker bus hit their motorcycle, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place late in the Civil Lines police station area on Tuesday night when the bus, travelling to Moradabad from Budaun, hit the motorcycle in front of Parag milk factory, they said.

While Vinod (45) and his brother-in-law Sheshpal (46) died on the spot, Vinod's aunt Premdevi (67) succumbed to injuries during treatment at a hospital later.

After hitting the motorcycle, the bus rammed into a roadside kiosk and came to a halt after breaking an electric pole, Inspector Sanjeev Shukla said.

The driver of the bus has been detained, he added.