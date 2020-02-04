3 killed, 4 injured in separate road accidents in J-K

Banihal/Bhaderwah: Three persons were killed and four others injured while one went went missing in two separate road accidents in Ramban and Doda districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Tuesday.



A tractor-trolley plunged into 200-feet gorge while unloading muck near Ramban town on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway late Monday night, resulting in the on the spot death of its driver, Altaf Ahmad, a police official said.

He said three persons -- Mohammad Hanief, Rafiq Ahmad and Farooq Ahmad -- were rescued in an injured condition. Another person, Mudasir Ahmad Bhat, remained untraced and is believed to have drowned in river Chenab, the official added.

In another accident, two people were killed and another injured when a truck fell into a deep gorge in Doda district in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

The truck was on its way from Doda to Bharath when the accident occurred near Army checkpoint at the Bari area after the driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve, they said.

According to reports, a police team and volunteers from Ababeel NGO immediately rushed to the spot and started a rescue operation.

Doda Senior Superintendent of Police Mumtaz Ahmed said, "All three persons were taken to Doda district hospital, where doctors declared two of them as brought dead. The injured was referred to GMC Jammu."

Mohinder Singh (45) and Surjeet Singh (48) were killed in the accident, while the injured has been identified as Sat Pal (50), he said.

Police said the condition of all four injured was stated to be "serious".