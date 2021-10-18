3, including realtor, nabbed for siphoning off `300 cr in loan from Yes Bank: Delhi Police

New Delhi: The Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police arrested three fraudsters in connection with siphoning off more than Rs 300 crore taken as loan from YES Bank. Yateesh Wahaal, Satish Kumar Narula, Directors of M/s Nayati Healthcare and Research NCR Pvt Ltd and Rahul Singh Yadav, Proprietor of Ahluwalia Construction, a dummy firm have been arrested, based on a complaint of October 4.



Senior police officials mentioned that the complaint was filed by Dr Rajeev Kumar Sharma against M/s Nayati Healthcare and Research NCR Pvt Ltd and its Directors- Yateesh Wahaal, Satish Kumar Narula and others.

The complaint stated that the company was incorporated to build and run a hospital in Gurugram and the complainant was having 49 per cent shares whereas the remaining 51 per cent shares were held by the other two directors of the company- Chandan Mishra and Charchit Mishra. Also, an MOU was signed between VIMHANS and OSLHPL (Currently known as M/s Nayati Healthcare and Research NCR Pvt Ltd) for operating and managing VIMHANS' IPD, OPD, Emergency and Diagnostic Services and VIMHANS will provide its state of the art medical super speciality services for psychiatry and allied services to OSLHPL. The complainant was also promised a remuneration of Rs 30 Lakh per month as his professional fees for

his services.

The complaint further stated that during the completion of Gurgaon Hospital, OSL Healthcare Pvt Ltd. faced a certain financial problem and majority shareholders and directors sold their shares (51 per cent) to M/s Naarayani Investment Pvt Ltd., the holding company of M/s Nayati Healthcare & Research NCR Pvt Ltd at the consideration of Rs 99 crores. Once the alleged persons or company entered into the shoes of the majority shareholder, they took all the major decisions. It is alleged that the company took a loan of Rs 312 Crore from YES Bank for the development of Gurgaon Hospital, but the money was not used for the said purpose and was misappropriated by the alleged company. Further, they had not paid the complainant his professional fees worth Rs 15.28 Crores and brought down his shareholding deceitfully from 49 per cent to 6.3 per cent.

During the investigation, it was found that after receiving a loan amount of Rs 312 Crore from YES Bank by M/s Nayati Healthcare & Research NCR Pvt Ltd., a sum of Rs 208 Crore was transferred to a bank account in the name of Ahluwalia Construction. On verification of the said account, it was found that the said account was opened by one Rahul Singh Yadav only to divert the loan amount as it was a dummy account. While contacted, Ahluwalia Construction- a renowned builder clarified that it has started a project at the site of Gurugram Project and had received only Rs 10 Crore from the alleged company. The project is still incomplete.

Cops also found that the said transfer of Rs 208 crore was authorized by Yateesh Wahaal and S K Narula, being Director and Authorised Signatory of the loan account of the alleged company.