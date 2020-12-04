3 held with sandalwood worth Rs 70 lakh from Odisha forest

Bhubaneswar: Sandalwood, worth Rs 70 lakh, was seized in Odisha's Cuttack district, following which three persons were arrested, police said on Friday.



Acting on a tip-off, the Special Task Force (STF) of the Odisha Police's Crime Branch seized around 4.60 quintals of sandalwood from Dalajodi forest in the Tangi police station area on Thursday evening, they said.

Three persons were arreted in connection with the seizure. Incriminating articles have also been seized from their possession, police said.