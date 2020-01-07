3 held with Rs 57 lakh unaccounted cash in Jaipur

Jaipur: Three men in a car were detained on the outskirts of Jaipur after Rs 57 lakh unaccounted cash was found in their vehicle, police said on Tuesday.

The three suspects were going to Kota from Jaipur on Monday night when a police team flagged down their car, they said.

On checking, police found several packets of cash in the car but the men could not explain why they were carrying such a large amount of money, said Shivdaspura station incharge Indraj Mordiya.

Two of the suspects -- Mahendra Sharma and Giriraj Sharma -- told police they are jewellers and were going to Kota after selling a few ornaments here, the officer said.