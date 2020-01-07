3 held with Rs 57 lakh unaccounted cash in Jaipur
Jaipur: Three men in a car were detained on the outskirts of Jaipur after Rs 57 lakh unaccounted cash was found in their vehicle, police said on Tuesday.
The three suspects were going to Kota from Jaipur on Monday night when a police team flagged down their car, they said.
On checking, police found several packets of cash in the car but the men could not explain why they were carrying such a large amount of money, said Shivdaspura station incharge Indraj Mordiya.
Two of the suspects -- Mahendra Sharma and Giriraj Sharma -- told police they are jewellers and were going to Kota after selling a few ornaments here, the officer said.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Kolkata students intensify protest against JNU violence7 Jan 2020 12:14 PM GMT
4 convicts in Nirbhaya case to be hanged on January 22 at...7 Jan 2020 11:49 AM GMT
Cong may promise pollution-free Delhi7 Jan 2020 11:46 AM GMT
Fire at Russia greenhouse farm kills 8 people; 1 injured7 Jan 2020 11:38 AM GMT
3 held with Rs 57 lakh unaccounted cash in Jaipur7 Jan 2020 11:37 AM GMT