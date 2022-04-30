3 held , 3 trucks seized for illegal quarrying

Darjeeling: In a special drive against illegal quarrying, NJP Police seized three trucks bearing registration numbers WB 78 0731, WB 73D-4049 and WB 73 8744 loaded with sand, illegally extracted from the Mahananda river bed at Naukaghat, Siliguri. The three drivers have been arrested.

Three separate cases have been registered at NJP Police Station under the relevant sections of IPC and The Mines and Minerals Act. The three accused persons were forwarded to the Court.