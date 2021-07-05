3 fishermen dead as boat capsizes off Kasaragod

Kasaragod (Kerala): Three fishermen died astheir boat capsized in rough tidal waves at an estuary near Nellikunnu harbour in this north Kerala district.



A search operation was on to trace the missing persons but their bodies were found floating at Kodi beach here Monday morning, coastal police said.

The bodies were later sent for postmortem, they said.

The deceased were identified as Ratheesh (44), Karthik (20) and Sandeep (36), all hailing from different fishing hamlets here.

According to police, the boat, in which the fishermen were travelling, had overturned following high tidal waves and rough sea on Sunday.

Though there were a total of seven people in the boat, four of them, who were holding on to the sinking boat, were rescued by other fishermen who had come across the accident.

The rescued persons sustained minor injuries only and were shifted to a nearby government hospital, police said.

A search operation was on soon after the incident under the aegis of Indian Coast Guard teams, coastal police and local people but rough sea and inclement weather posed difficulties in the mission to trace them, they added.