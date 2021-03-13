3 dead in road accident

Fatehpur (UP): Three motorcyclists have died when they were hit by an unidentified vehicle in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred at Hathgam police station area around 9.30 pm on Saturday, police said.

Pappu (25) died on the spot, while Ramprasad (47) and Ramprakash (45) from the same family died at a hospital, Hathgam police station incharge A K Singh said.

A case has been registered and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the officer added.