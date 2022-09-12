3 dead as truck hits motorcycle in UP's Shamli

Muzaffarnagar: Three members of a family were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a truck in Shamli district, police said on Monday.



The accident occurred near Singra village on Sunday, they said.

Intazar (45), his wife Saeeda (40) and their eight-year-old daughter were on their way to Nagla Rai village from Saharanpur to attend a wedding when the incident happened, a police official said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said, adding the truck driver fled from the spot leaving the vehicle.

A case has been registered against the driver and the truck has been seized, police said.