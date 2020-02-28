3 dead, 25 injured in blast at factory in Haryana's Bahadurgarh
Chandigarh: Three people were killed and 25 others injured in a powerful blast at a factory in Bahadurgarh in Haryana's Jhajjar district on Friday, police said.
Station House Officer (SHO) Vijender Singh said an adjacent factory was destroyed and around five other factories were affected due to the impact of the blast.
"Three people died and at least 25 were injured after the powerful blast at the factory in Bahadurgarh," the SHO told PTI over the phone.
He said some people might be trapped in the factories and efforts are being made to take them out.
Singh said the cause of the blast has not been ascertained so far.
Next Story
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
JNU sedition case: Delhi govt gives nod to prosecute...28 Feb 2020 2:33 PM GMT
3 dead, 25 injured in blast at factory in Haryana's...28 Feb 2020 2:15 PM GMT
India's GDP growth slips to 4.7 pc in December quarter28 Feb 2020 1:30 PM GMT
Delhi violence: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people either...28 Feb 2020 12:15 PM GMT
Maha to provide 5 pc quota to Muslims in education: Malik28 Feb 2020 12:15 PM GMT