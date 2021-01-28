3-day Bengal Himalayan Carnival to take place in Feb

Darjeeling: A three-day long "Bengal Himalayan Carnival" will be flagged off on February 5 in Darjeeling to showcase the Hills and Dooars.

The Carnival is being organised by the tourism department along with the forest department, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration, Himalayan Hospitality and Tourism Development Network.

"This year along with other industries, the travel and trade industry has suffered a major blow owing to the pandemic. The Chief Minister feels that despite this life has to continue. In order to provide the much required boost to the tourism industry and to create a festival like environment, the Carnival is being organized in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Gajoldoba in the plains of Jalpaiguri," stated Gautam Deb, Tourism Minister.

The Carnival will be inaugurated by Deb at the Darjeeling Mall on February 5 at 10:30 am. The main attraction of the day will be a Darjeeling three hour long Darjeeling Heritage Walk. Handicrafts bazaar, local cuisine stall, a pavilion of the HMI will be put up at the Chowrasta also. An interactive session will be organised with rural tourism stakeholders on "Rural

tourism in experiencing Bengal— the road ahead."

On February 6, the Carnival will be held at Deolo, Kalimpong. Along with a heritage walk, a storytelling session will also be held.

The closing ceremony of the carnival will take place at Gajoldoba on February 7. A Bird Marathon (birding event) will be the main attraction at Pakhi Bitan (Bird Sanctuary) at Gajoldoba. Birders need to click photographs and submit the same for the competitive event. Adventure activities like tent pitching, rope knots will also take place.

"Cultural programmes based on folk culture will form an integral part of the three day long activity," added the Minister.