3 Chinese nationals among 4 killed in suicide blast inside University of Karachi

Karachi: A burqa-clad woman suicide bomber struck a van inside the premises of Pakistan's prestigious University of Karachi, killing three Chinese nationals and their local driver, in the latest targeted attack against Chinese citizens in the country's financial capital.

The banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) linked Majeed Brigade claimed responsibility for the attack on the teachers that took place near China-built Confucius Institute - a non-profit institute teaching Chinese language to local pupils- in the university.

A spokesperson for the university said that three of the victims were Chinese nationals. They were identified as Confucius Institute Director Huang Guiping, Ding Mupeng, Chen Sa and Khalid, the Pakistani driver.

The spokesperson added that two others, including Chinese national Wang Yuqing, and Hamid were injured in the blast.

"Academic activities and public dealings will remain suspended at KU on Wednesday to mourn the loss of the Confucius Institute's faculty members," he said.

Counter-Terrorism Department official Raja Umar Khattab said that the suicide attack was carried out by a woman, adding that ball bearings were found at the site of the blast, Dawn newspaper reported.