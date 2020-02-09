3 bike-borne men killed in accident in UP's Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur (UP): Three young men travelling on a motorcycle died on Sunday morning when they were knocked down by an unidentified vehicle here, police said.

According to police, the trio were going to take a dip in Ganga river on the occasion of Magh Poornima.

Due to dense fog in Allahganj area of the district, an unknown vehicle hit the motorcycle killing all three riders on the spot, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Surjeet (30), his brother Ramjeet (18) and their neighbour Nagendra (25), who were all residents of Bareilly.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for a post-mortem and efforts are on to trace the unidentified vehicle, police added.