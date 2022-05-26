'2nd phase of boundary talks between Meghalaya, Assam soon'

Shillong: Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday said that he and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma will soon commence the second phase of dialogue to resolve the remaining six areas of difference along the inter-state boundary.

The two northeastern states have earlier agreed to demarcate the boundary along six other areas of difference after conclusion of the first phase of the dialogue.

"We have been speaking to each other but are not able to find time as we have so many issues in hand. There are also some upcoming elections in Assam. So once these are over, I hope soon we will be able to initiate the second phase of the boundary talks," Sangma told.

He said that Sarma has assured him that Assam Police has been instructed to ensure that the situation along the boundary in West Khasi Hills district does not aggravate.