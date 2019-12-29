2nd FIR against Raveena for 'hurting religious sentiments'

Ferozepur (Pb): A second FIR has been registered within a week in Punjab against actor RaveenaTandon, director-choreographer Farah Khan and comedian Bharti Singh for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of a community in a TV show, police said on Sunday.

The celebrities were booked Saturday evening under IPC section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) after a Kamboj Nagar resident filed a complaint against them, Ferozepur SSP VivekSheelSoni said.

The complainant alleged that religious sentiments of the Christian community have been hurt. On Wednesday, Amritsar police had booked Tandon, Khan and Singh on the same charge. "We have registered a case against the three and investigations are being held," Amritsar Rural SSP VikramJeet Duggal had said. There have been protests at some places in Punjab against the three by Christian outfits.