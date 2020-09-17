2.90 lakh sanctioned posts vacant in railways: Govt

New Delhi: Amid the row over delay in completion of the recruitment process for Group C and level-1 vacancies in Indian Railways, the government on Wednesday told Lok Sabha that there are 2,90,565 sanctioned posts under Group C and level-1 which are lying vacant since April 1, 2020.



In reply to a question raised by BJP MP Sangam Lal Gupta, who represents Pratapgarh parliamentary constituency, Rail Minister Piyush Goyal told the House that occurrence and filling up of vacancies is a continuous process and the same is filled by placement of indents by Railways with recruitment agencies as per operational requirements.

"During this process, vacancies may arise and these are filled subsequently. From 2014-2015 to 2018-2019, a total number of 2,74,075 Group 'C' (including Level-1) employees have retired and 1,84,262 candidates have been empanelled for various Group 'C' posts (including level-1)," Goyal said.

The Rail Minister further said, "Three centralised employment notifications for a total of 1,40,640 vacancies of various Group 'C' posts (including level-1) have been issued in 2019 and the Indian Railways is going to start computer-based test for notified vacancies from December 15, 2020."

As per the data provided by the Rail Minister, 54,771 employees of Group C and 4,393 of level-1 category, which was earlier known as Group D, retired in the year 2014-2015, while 15,191 Group C and 31,995 level-1 candidates were empanelled in the same financial year. In total, 47,186 candidates were empanelled in 2014-15 and 59,164 employees retired.

In the year 2015-16, 79,803 candidates were empanelled as total 52,842 employees of Group C and level 1 retired, while in the year 2016-17, total 26,318 were empanelled against the total retirement of 58,205 in the same financial year and total 24,462 candidates were empanelled in the year 2017-18 against the retirement of 52,030 employees in the same period.

In the year, 2018-19, just 6,493 candidates were empanelled as total 51,834 employees were retired. Among the total selected candidates, 1,727 were for Group C and 4,766 of level-1, while 50,340 Group C employees and 1,494 level-1 staff had retired in the year 2018-2019.