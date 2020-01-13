29-yr-old drug trade mastermind carrying reward of Rs 1 lakh arrested in Bihar: Police
New Delhi: A 29-year-old narcotic trade kingpin, carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his arrest, has been held from Bihar, police said on Monday.
The accused, identified as Shaidul Seikh, is a resident of Malda in West Bengal, they added.
Delhi Police had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh on him. He was arrested from Muzaffarpur in Bihar, a senior police officer said.
Earlier, his suppliers, Bajlur Rahman and Mohammad Abu Bakar Siddique, both residents of West Bengal, were arrested in Delhi and 10.5 kg fine grade heroin was seized from them, the police added.
